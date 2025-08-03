Agriculture Minister inspects preparations for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi event

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi today visited the Harbans Kapoor Memorial Hall at Garhi Cantt to review preparations for the upcoming state-level programme scheduled for 2 August. The event is being organised to mark the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the inspection, the minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed on time. He stated that Prime Minister Modi would release the instalment from Banoli village in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, and the event will be broadcast live across the country.

Joshi stated that the main state-level programme will be held at the Harbans Kapoor Memorial Hall in Dehradun’s Garhi Cantt, while simultaneous events will also be organised at district, block, gram panchayat levels, as well as at Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other central agricultural institutions. All venues will be connected via two-way video conferencing, enabling farmers to interact directly with the Prime Minister.

The Agriculture Minister appealed to farmers across the state to participate in large numbers and mark their presence at this important event.

Additional Director, Agriculture, Parmaram, senior officials from the Agriculture Department, and several party workers were present on the occasion.