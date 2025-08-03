Hindu Studies Centre to be established in Doon University: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: To deepen the understanding of Indian knowledge traditions among the youth, a ‘Hindu Studies Centre’ will soon be established at Doon University. The centre will develop a multidisciplinary framework for study, research, and training in areas such as Indian philosophy, history, literature, sociology, art, and architecture. After Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Doon University will become the country’s second prominent centre for Indian philosophy and the study of Vedas and Puranas.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today reviewed the functioning of Doon University during a meeting held at the DMCC auditorium in the Secretariat. He directed the Vice Chancellor to expedite all necessary formalities for the establishment of the ‘Hindu Studies Centre’ in line with NEP-2020. Dr Rawat said that the centre will serve as a significant platform for preserving, analysing, and disseminating Indian spiritual and philosophical traditions. He added that the centre will encourage understanding of Hindu traditions, scriptures, and philosophy, while promoting Indian research methodologies for teaching and research. The centre will also provide multidisciplinary education rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, fostering ethics, analytical thinking, and cultural understanding among students.

A four-year undergraduate programme will be launched at the university under this initiative, covering subjects such as Tattva-Vimarsha (Metaphysical Debates), Dharma and Karma Discourses, Vada-Tradition (Debate Traditions), Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Leadership & Organisational Behaviour. At the postgraduate level, students will undertake in-depth studies in Hindu philosophy, society, literature, religion, and leadership skills.

Dr Rawat noted that, after BHU, Doon University will become the second university in the country to formally teach Vedas, Puranas, and Indian philosophy, as well as related aspects of Indian knowledge traditions. He added that the centre will serve as a bridge between modernity and tradition, nurturing morally conscious and culturally aware citizens and leaders with analytical perspectives.

During the meeting, the Minister also reviewed the progress of the Dr Nityanand Himalayan Research and Study Centre and the MSc Urban Development Management programme. He directed departmental officials and the university administration to make the research centre more student-centric and to undertake concrete efforts to develop the university as a Centre for Excellence.

The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, Joint Secretary Vikram Singh Yadav, Deputy Secretary Byomkesh Dubey, Deputy Registrar Durgesh Dimri, Finance Controller (Doon University) Smriti Khanduri, Section Officer (Higher Education) Bhawani Ram Arya, Deputy Director (Higher Education) Deepak Pandey, Shailendra Kumar, Manoj Bisht, and other departmental officials.