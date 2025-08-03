PM-KISAN: India’s Blueprint for Empowering Farmers, Transforming Rural Economies

By Dr Pramod Meherda & Arindam Modak

In the journey of inclusive growth and rural prosperity, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) stands tall as a pioneering initiative by the Government of India. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February 2019, it has profoundly impacted the lives of millions of small and marginal farmers and established itself as a global model for direct income support delivered through a fully digital, efficient, and transparent system.

Empowering Farmers Through Direct Support

At its core, PM-KISAN provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmer families, disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This streamlined, technology-driven approach eliminates intermediaries, delays, and leakages, ensuring every rupee reaches the intended beneficiary.

Since its inception, over Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred, making PM-KISAN one of the largest digitally executed cash transfer programmes in the world. Beyond numbers, it represents a shift in paradigm, from subsidies to empowerment, allowing farmers the autonomy to decide how best to utilise the support, whether for seeds, tools, education, or health.

A Game-Changer for India’s Small Farmers

For India’s more than 85% of farmers who own less than two hectares of land, the benefits serve as a crucial financial bridge during sowing or harvesting seasons. They relieve short-term cash flow stress, reduce dependence on informal credit, and provide a safety net in times of distress.

More than financial aid, PM-KISAN symbolises inclusion, dignity, and the recognition of the farmer as a partner in nation-building.

A Triumph of Digital Governance

PM-KISAN owes much of its success to India’s robust digital infrastructure. The JAM trinity, Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar biometric identity, and mobile connectivity have enabled seamless delivery at scale. From self-registration to land ownership verification and DBT-enabled payments, the entire scheme’s lifecycle is digital.

With support from State Governments, PM-KISAN operates as a digitally integrated, end-to-end model of governance. It has successfully unified land records, beneficiary databases, and payment systems across diverse geographies, creating a farmer-centric architecture unlike any in the world.

PM KISAN has also inspired innovative projects in the agriculture ecosystem, such as the Kisan eMitra voice-based chatbot and the Agri Stack. The AgriStack is poised to deliver personalised, timely, and transparent services, enabling Indian agriculture to become future-ready.

Setting Global Standards

Around the world, direct benefit programmes are increasingly being recognised as effective tools for poverty alleviation. Yet, PM-KISAN offers something unique—its sheer scale, speed, and digital integrity make it a replicable model for countries striving to reform fragmented agricultural support systems.

International institutions like IFPRI, FAO, ICAR, and ICRISAT 1 have highlighted the role of PM KISAN in boosting smallholder incomes, improving credit access, reducing inequality, and encouraging adoption of modern practices. Its trust-based, unconditional approach, unlike conditional transfers in many countries, represents a leap forward in participatory and dignity-driven welfare delivery.

Catalysing Rural Development

PM-KISAN’s positive impact goes far beyond individual beneficiaries. The infusion of predictable cash has revitalised rural markets, stimulated demand for agri-inputs, and strengthened household consumption patterns. It has played a pivotal role in empowering women, especially where bank accounts are jointly held.

Moreover, it complements other flagship schemes, such as Soil Health Cards, Kisan Credit Cards, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and e-NAM, by creating a holistic and interconnected rural development ecosystem. Its integration with the PM-Kisan Maandhan Yojana, a pension scheme for farmers, is a further step in building social security nets for India’s agricultural workforce.

A vision for the future: Resilience, Equity, and Sustainability

PM-KISAN is more than a financial support mechanism. It is a transformative vision of farmer-led growth of the Government of India. By shifting from entitlement to empowerment, from assistance to autonomy, it redefines the contract between the state and the farmer.

As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, initiatives like PM-KISAN form the foundation of inclusive progress. With continued integration of advanced technologies and a focus on climate resilience, sustainability, and precision agriculture, the scheme is set to evolve into an even more powerful force for change.

PM-KISAN is a story of trust, technology, and transformation. It is India’s contribution to the world, a living example of how visionary policy, combined with digital innovation and political will, can empower millions and redefine governance for the 21st century.

(Dr Pramod Meherda is Additional Secretary & Arindam Modak, Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India.)