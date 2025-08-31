Home Dehradun State basketball juniors teams announced

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: The State Basketball Association has announced the boys and girls teams to represent Uttarakhand in the Junior (under 18) National Basketball Championship to be held in Ludhiana, Punjab from September 1-9. Adhiraj Singh Mann, a class 12 student from The Doon School will be the captain of the boys team while Manya Rawat will lead the girls team . The teams were selected after the conclusion of the state championship held in Haridwar recently where the Dehradun teams had emerged champions in both the boys and girls categories.

