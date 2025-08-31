Illegal Mazars demolished in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: The Dhami government on Saturday demolished an unauthorised Mazar built on government land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Nehru Gram, Raipur Block, Badripur Nagar in Dehradun.

The Dehradun district administration has removed illegal encroachments on Irrigation Department land in Nehru Gram and also at NIVH on Rajpur Road. The district administration had been receiving complaints about illegal mazars built on government land at both the slocations.

Various organisations had raised objections with the district administration regarding these dargahs. Following due process, the district administration team, led by City Magistrate Pratyush Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Harigiri, demolished the illegal structures with the help of a JCB machine.

Officials and personnel from the Irrigation Department, police, and district administration were present during the operation.