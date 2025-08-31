Businessman goes missing, car found at Paonta Sahib

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: A well-known businessman from the city has gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The businessman , Sunil Byas, who was involved in share market investments, suddenly vanished a few days ago. Later, his car and mobile phone were found abandoned in Paonta Sahib , Himachal Pradesh, but he himself is still untraceable.

Police said that Sunil’s wife filed a missing complaint at Nehru Colony police station. She informed them that her husband had left home without telling anyone and never returned. Initially, his mobile phone was reachable, but soon it was found switched off.

It has come to light that Sunil had invested nearly Rs 20 to 22 crore from many people and was also carrying several crores of rupees with him at the time he went missing. Police put his phone on surveillance, which showed his last location in Paonta Sahib .

CCTV footage from Paonta Sahib showed Sunil moving around in the area. However, after that there is no information about where he went.

Police teams searched the area and recovered his car and mobile phone but could not find him. Station in-charge Sanjeet Kumar said that all angles are being investigated.

Meanwhile, Sunil’s wife has expressed fear that he may have been kidnapped. Police say the case looks linked to money dealings and the truth will come out soon.