Two drug peddlers nabbed with charas worth Rs 9 lakh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in the Raipur area and recovered a large quantity of charas. A total of 4.215 kg of charas, worth nearly Rs 9 lakh, was seized along with Indian and Nepali currency. Police also confiscated a Swift car used for smuggling.

Officials said that based on secret information, special police teams carried out checking in the IT Park area. During the operation, a Swift car was intercepted, and two men were taken into custody.

The accused have been identified as Shailesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Adhoiwala, Dehradun, and Deepak Bahadur Edi, originally from Nepal and currently residing in Raipur. From Shailesh, police recovered 1.705 kg of charas and Rs 5,400 in cash, while from Deepak, they recovered 2 .510 kg of charas and Nepali currency worth Rs 5,500.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had bought the charas from Rudraprayag at a cheap price. They planned to sell it in Dehradun at higher rates to earn profit. Police also informed that Shailesh had been jailed twice earlier in drug cases.