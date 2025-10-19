State celebrates Dhanteras with traditional fervour

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 18 Oct: The festival of Dhanteras was celebrated across Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday with traditional devotion and festive enthusiasm. Dhanteras marks the ceremonial beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Devotees performed Lakshmi (For wealth) and Dhanvantari Puja for health. Markets in Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie witnessed heavy rush as residents thronged to purchase gold, silver, brass, and steel utensils, symbolic of prosperity and good fortune. Purchase of broom, jewellery, and utensils is considered to be auspicious on Dhanteras .

With crows thronging the markets across Dehradun and elsewhere in Uttarakhand, traffic management became a major challenge. The Police force has been heavily deployed in strategic locations but the crowd was so much that it became a major challenge to manage the traffic and the crowds in places such as Paltan Bazar, Chakrata Road, Karanpur, Araghar and Dharampur etc in Dehradun.

According to the Hindu Panchang, this year’s Dhanteras coincides with the rare combination of Brahma Yoga and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, considered highly auspicious for wealth and well-being. The Brahma Yoga began early on October 18 and lasted till 1:48 am, while the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra commenced at 3:41 pm. The Pradosh Kaal. the most sacred time for Dhanteras Puja, fell between 7:00 pm and 8:15 pm, when devotees across the State performed rituals dedicated to goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Lord Kubera, seeking blessings for health and prosperity.

Markets across Dehradun, including Paltan Bazaar, Rajpur Road, Hanuman Chowk, and Clock Tower, were lit up with festive decorations and bustling with activity. Traders offered attractive discounts and gift schemes to lure customers. The sale of gold and silver ornaments, lamps, idols, and utensils surged, while demand for steel and bronze items remained strong. Landour Bazaar in Mussoorie also saw brisk business. Shopkeeper Ravi Goyal said that although the crowd was impressive, people refrained from buying iron items as the day fell on a Saturday. “Most customers preferred utensils made of bronze and steel instead,” he remarked.

The Dehradun Police and local administration made elaborate arrangements for crowd management and traffic control in key marketplaces. In Mussoorie, the entry of four-wheelers was restricted in Landour Bazaar to facilitate pedestrian movement and ensure public safety.

According to the Hindu almanac, Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 October, with the auspicious time for Puja between 6:10 pm and 8:20 pm. The main Diwali festival will be celebrated on October 20, and the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will fall between 6:00 pm and 8:10 pm, during the Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna, which is considered most favourable for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Govardhan Puja will be performed on 21 October, commemorating Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Hill, while Bhai Dooj will be observed on 22 October, celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.