Students should contribute to a better society, nation: CM

1st Convocation of Shri Guru Ram Rai University held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: The First Convocation Ceremony of Shri Guru Ram Rai University was organised, here, today. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present as the Chief Guest, while Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was the Guest of Honour. MLA, Dharampur, Vinod Chamoli and ex-Chairman, University Grants Commission & current Education Adviser to the UP Chief Minister, Prof DP Singh also addressed the gathering.

The Convocation Ceremony started with the arrival of the Academic Procession, which was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr US Rawat. Among those present were the Registrar, Board of Governors, Board of Management, and Academic Council members. The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the statue of Goddess Saraswati.

Vice Chancellor Dr US Rawat felicitated the Chief Guest and other luminaries with bouquets, robes of honour and mementos. In his welcome speech, the VC wished the students a golden future and described the efforts at academic excellence in the university. He advised that the students must always follow the path of truth and honesty, and discharge their duty towards parents and teachers. He urged the students to efficiently use their education and skills to establish their distinct identity, moving as they were from the academic environment to the competitive world.

He reminded that the University was established in 2017 under the Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission. Under the leadership of Chancellor Mahant Devendra Dass, the mission is touching new horizons in the fields of higher education, medical education, while serving humanity. He informed the gathering that the university is working in cooperation with many national and international higher education institutions by signing 38 MOUs and developing multiple research linkages. The university has published more than 25 patents till today, as also 1,400 research papers in the last 6 years. The Innovation and Incubation Centre of the university is constantly working to develop entrepreneurs.

He also read out the message of Chancellor Mahant Devendra Dass, who wished the students a golden future.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the students receiving degrees. He urged them to adopt qualities that lead to making of a better society and nation. They must accept every challenge and turn it into an opportunity.

Guest of Honour, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that research and development can bring constructive changes in society. The syllabi of universities must be based on current market demands. He urged the students to join the Start Up India Programme and become entrepreneurs.

Keynote Speaker Prof DP Singh asked students to deliver their best with true loyalty, honesty and skills. He said that the New Education Policy -2020 has included all the qualities of education and would be the key to success. MLA Vinod Chamoli, said the students must ensure their role in social welfare and improving society. He praised the SGRR Education Mission for imparting quality education at an affordable price in Uttarakhand.

As many as 5,386 students were awarded degrees at the Convocation. Of these, 218 meritorious students were awarded Gold Medals, which included 62 students at the Graduation level and 156 students of Post Graduation. Also, 34 researchers were awarded PhDs. Four students were also awarded the Chancellor Trophies. These students were Hari Sigh Gariya of School of Basic & Applied Sciences, and three students from School of Computer Application & Information Technology. Nidhi Yadav was from Master of Computer Applications’ Course, while Drishtant Sharma and Satyam Sharma were from Bachelor of Computer Applications Course.

Various cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.

The Registrar proposed the Vote of Thanks. Distinguished guests present at the Ceremony included Doon University Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulekha Dangwal, Director, USARC, Professor Anita Rawat, ex-Director General, UCOST, Rajender Dobhal, Vice Chancellor, Himalaya University, Professor JP Pachauri, SGRR University Academic Coordinator Dr Malvika Kanpal, Dr RP Singh, Dean, Research, Dr Professor Lokesh Gambhir, Dean, Students’ Welfare, Professor Kanchan Joshi, IQAC Director Dr Suman Vij, Prof Kumud Saklani, Dr Manoj Gahlot, Deans of all the schools, HODs, faculties, staff members and a huge number of students.

An Alumni Meet was also organised by the Shri Guru Ram Rai University Alumni Association. According to Association President Dr Vipul Jain, ex-students of SGRR University hold significant positions in reputed organisations, many of whom participated with enthusiasm and shared their experiences. Also present were SGRR University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr US Rawat, Registrar Ajay Kumar Khanduri, Vice President, Alumni Association, Dr Parul Goyal and Alumni Association members Dr Divya Verma and Mandeep Narang.