Eminent speakers to attend Lit Fest in Delhi 

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 11 Apr: House of Harmony, a literary endeavour by authors Dr Harshali Singh and Mona Verma is all set to celebrate its 1st edition, Spring Fest 2023, in the national capital on 16 April.

The literary conclave will be held at Kunzum Bookstore in GK 2, Delhi, and will see eminent writers, poets, social change makers, journalists and filmmakers come together to discuss women-centric issues that are pertinent for an aware ecosystem.

Prominent guest speakers at the literary festival will include award-winning filmmaker and branding specialist Rahul Mittra, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), Vinita Nangia, Executive Editor, Columnist-Times Of India, Author, Director-Times Literature Festivals and Write India, Social activists Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and Anurag Chauhan, founder, Humans for Humanity, eminent lawyer and founder of KLF, Sumant Batra, Shishir Sinha, Associate Editor with the Hindu Business Line, Sandeep Unnithan – editor at News9 plus, Dr Alka Pande – art curator and historian, Dipankar Mukherjee -founder and publisher at Readomania, and Shantanu Roy – editor-in-chief at Om Books amongst an array of other well known writers and performers.

Powered by Kunzum, an emerging bookstore giant in Delhi, the Spring Fest 2023 is earnestly supported by its founder, Ajay Jain, and his team led by Subir Dey.

Dr Harshali Singh and Mona Verma are writers and artists themselves with a large body of work and contributions to various anthologies. They founded House of Harmony with the purpose and vision to lend a voice to new writers and artists who can come and showcase their work apart from comfortable fireside chats on pertinent issues.