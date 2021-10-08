Talk held on Single Use Plastic elimination at ICFRE

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Single use plastic is a grave global environmental concern as it is polluting water, soil and air. MoEF&CC has been allocated the week from 4 to 10 October as the Iconic Week under the ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations for holding paradigmatic and impactful events, keeping in view the call of the Prime Minister to phase out single use of plastics by 2022. “Awareness programmes to avoid the use of single use plastic” is identified as one of the themes.

To create awareness on avoiding single use plastic, ICFRE is organising campaigns across the country. In the series of events, a lecture on ‘Avoiding usage of single use plastics for environmental safety’ was delivered by Dr Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, ICFRE, here, today. AS Rawat, DG, ICFRE, initiated the discussion and called for making the FRI Campus a zero waste campus by 2022.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, DDG, Directorate of Extension, welcomed all the participants. Present were SD Sharma, DDG (Research); RK Dogra, DDG (Administration); Anurag Bhardwaj, Director (International Cooperation), ICFRE. All ADGs, Secretary, ICFRE, scientists, officers and staff were present during the lecture.

The programme was conducted and concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Geeta Joshi, ADG, Media & Extension Division, ICFRE.