Team spirit, discipline, and fitness of forest officers are commendable: Gurmit Singh 

28th All India Sports Meet held; Chhattisgarh secures overall champion, UK secures 6th position

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The 28th All India Forest Sports Competition–2025 concluded today with a grand ceremony at Maharana Pratap Sports College. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), who attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest, congratulated all participants, officials, and the organizing committee for the successful conduct of the event. A total of 42 teams from various states, Union Territories, and national institutions participated in the championship.

Chhattisgarh secured the Overall Championship, winning the highest number of medals, while Kerala finished in second place. Uttarakhand secured 6th position overall, and also clinched 1st place in the March-Past Parade during the opening ceremony. In women’s athletics, Jyoti Joshi of Uttarakhand won the Best Athlete Award.

The Governor congratulated all winning and participating teams. Praising the exceptional performance of 42 teams and 3380 participants from across the country, he said that this competition is a testament to the energy, discipline, teamwork, and dedication of forest officers and staff. He added that hosting this prestigious event in Uttarakhand is a matter of pride for the state.

Lt Gen Singh highlighted that the sacred land of Uttarakhand, with its biodiversity, Himalayan natural wealth, and environmental heritage, has always been a source of inspiration for nature lovers and sports enthusiasts across the nation.

He said that forest officers work in challenging geographical conditions where fitness, patience, and mental resilience are extremely important. This sports festival not only serves as a platform for physical excellence but also strengthens fraternity, cooperation, discipline, and team spirit .

Referring to the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that fitness is not merely a personal goal but a national responsibility. The active participation of forest officers and staff strengthens the spirit of Fit India.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal congratulated all forest personnel for the successful organization of the event and announced that all medal winners from Uttarakhand will be honored separately.

The nodal officer of the 28th All India Forest Sports Competition–2025, PK Patro, presented the sports report to the Chief Guest and delivered the vote of thanks.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Uttarakhand, RK Sudhanshu, appreciated the event’s successful organization and expressed gratitude to all participants. He also highlighted the innovative initiative “Khel Van”, under which approximately 1500 saplings will be planted in the names of medal winners, congratulating the entire forest fraternity for this meaningful effort.

On this occasion, MLA Savita Kapoor, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttarakhand Dr. Sameer Sinha, and many distinguished guests and athletes from across the country were present.