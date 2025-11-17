Yamuna Valley culture resonates with flame of Dibsah

Tribal ‘Bagwali’ celebrated in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 16 Nov: The Aglad Yamuna Valley Development Forum organised a grand celebration of the tribal old Diwali, Bagwali, in Mussoorie today. The entire area was immersed in the festivities throughout the day, resonating with the folk culture, music, costumes, and traditional instruments of the mountains. Migrants from the Yamuna and Aglad Valleys, who were unable to reach their villages for Bagwali, expressed their joy, calling the event a lively reflection of their villages.

The highlight of the event was the traditional lighting of Dibsah (Holiyat). As soon as the fire was lit in the Holla made of Bhimal wood, the entire atmosphere reverberated with cheers. Around the Dibsa fire, young, old, and women immersed themselves in Raso, Tandi, and Sarai dances. Everyone danced with joy, matching their steps to the beats of traditional instruments like the Dhol, Damua, and Ransingha. The scene was exactly like the one witnessed for centuries during Bagwali in the villages of Jaunpur, Rawani, and the Yamuna Valley.



The urad dal pakoras, sathi chiura, bhirudi, and walnuts from the Baraj Valley served at the festival were a highlight. Everyone, from children to the elderly, savoured the mountain delicacies and reminisced about their hometowns.

The tug-of-war competition held at the event thrilled the audience. Like the men, the women displayed tremendous enthusiasm. The women’s team’s tremendous unity and coordination were unmatched, and they won the competition, earning applause. People called it a “symbol of women’s unity”.

The event’s Chief Guest, BJP State Secretary Neha Joshi, said that the cultural richness of the Yamuna and Aglar Valleys is an inspiration for all of Uttarakhand. She said that the pride with which the people here embrace their clothing, language, and customs is their true identity. This spirit will keep future generations connected to their culture. She also stated that the community hall being constructed by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi near the MT toll post will one day be developed into a cultural centre showcasing the cultural heritage of the Jaunsar, Jaunpur, and Rawani regions. She also proposed establishing a small hill museum within the building.

Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani said that the beauty of Mussoorie is that people from all walks of life and castes live together, yet they never forget their roots—their clothing, cuisine, and festivals. Explaining the festival’s history, she said that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years, the news reached the mountains late. This is why Diwali is celebrated on Mangsir, a tradition still followed today. She attributed the low migration rate in the Yamuna Valley to the people’s self-reliance and connection to their culture.

The Agalaad Yamuna Valley Development Forum demanded that the community hall under construction be converted into a cultural heritage centre, enabling it to become a new tourist attraction in the future. Once the building is complete, stage shows, cultural workshops, and performances of traditional musical instruments would be held there.

