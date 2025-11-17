Cheshire Home celebrates 69 years of Service

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Cheshire Homes India, Dehradun, founded by Group Capt Lord Cheshire, celebrated its 69th Founder’s Day on today in its premises on Pritam Road. The event was graced by Swami Yatishwarananda Saraswati of Chinmaya Mission as the Chief Guest and attended by distinguished citizens and donors.

Welcoming the gathering, Honorary Chairman Dr VP Pathak highlighted Lord Cheshire’s inspiring legacy and the Home’s mission to create a warm, dignified and joyful environment for its specially-abled residents.

The Chief Guest visited different wings of the Home, interacting with residents and appreciating the dedicated care and exceptional upkeep of the facilities.

The cultural programme began with Saraswati Vandana, followed by vibrant classical dance performances by the children of Cheshire Home and students of Doon International School, Welham Girls’ School and Summer Valley School. The event was anchored by Dr Rakesh Kala, Principal, Willfield School.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Pradeep Srivastava, Honorary Secretary.