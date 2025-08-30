THDCIL’s Unit-2 at Khurja Super Thermal Power Project synchronised with National Grid

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 29 Aug: In a landmark achievement, THDC India Limited successfully synchronised Unit-2 (660 MW) of its Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2×660 MW) with the National Grid on 28 August. This milestone marks a significant step towards the commissioning of the project and underscores India’s steady march towards strengthening its Energy Security.

RK Vishnoi, Chairman & Managing Director, THDCIL, stated that the successful synchronisation of Unit-2 of Khurja STPP marks a decisive step towards the full commissioning of this 2×660 MW project, reaffirming THDCIL’s commitment to strengthening India’s Power Generation capacity and advancing its portfolio in the Energy Sector. This milestone reflects our strategic diversification into the Thermal Power sector, complementing the renewable energy portfolio to create a balanced and Sustainable Energy mix. With advanced boilers, turbines, and State-Of-the-Art emission control systems including FGD and Low-NOx burners, the project underscores THDCIL’s focus on Operational Excellence, Environmental Responsibility, and long-term energy security for the nation

The synchronization event was held alongside the felicitation ceremony of Shallinder Singh, making the occasion even more significant. On this day, RK Vishnoi highlighted the importance of the achievement and lauded the THDCIL Board for its proactive decisions, which have been instrumental in ensuring the steady progress and growth of the organisation.

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), emphasised that the successful synchronisation of Unit-2 of Khurja Super Thermal Power Project is a significant step towards its commissioning and demonstrates THDCIL’s technical capabilities in executing complex Power Projects. With Unit-2 synchronised to the national grid, the project is now positioned to provide reliable base load power, particularly crucial during peak demand. This milestone not only strengthens THDCIL’s overall generation portfolio but also aligns with India’s vision of a dependable and self-sufficient energy future.

ED (Project) Kumar Sharad, who was present on the occasion, stated that this milestone was made possible by the relentless efforts of the entire KSTPP team. He extended full credit to the team for their dedication and hard work in achieving this significant success.

The event witnessed the presence of key officials including Kumar Sharad, Executive Director (Project), BK Sahoo, GM (O&M), RM Dubey, GM (Electrical), Shailesh Dhyani, GM (Mechanical), Sandeep Bhatnagar, GM (Finance), along with senior officials from THDC India Limited, NTPC Consultancy, BHEL, LMB, STEAG, and GE. The equity of THDC India Limited is shared between NTPC and Government of Uttar Pradesh.