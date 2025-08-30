BHEL wins SCOPE Eminence Award in R&D, Tech Development & Innovation category

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 29 Aug: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won the prestigious ‘SCOPE Eminence Award in the Category of R&D, Technology Development & Innovation’ for the year 2022-23.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award today to K Sadashiv Murthy, CMD, BHEL, and SM Ramanathan, Director (E, R&D), BHEL, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

The awards are a recognition of excellence, innovation, and leadership in Public Sector Enterprises. Directors on the Board of BHEL, including Krishna Kumar Thakur, Director (HR); Tajinder Gupta, Director (Power); and Bani Varma, Director (IS&P), were also present on the occasion.