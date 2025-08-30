Manish Mamgain brings laurels to U’khand with National Teacher Award 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Manish Mamgain, Training Officer at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Dehradun, will be conferred the prestigious National Teacher Award 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on 5 September by the President of India.

Mamgain has been working as a Master Trainer in the Electronics Mechanic trade for more than 16 years, during which he has trained over 700 trainees under the long-term Craft Instructor Training Scheme. In addition, he has been imparting reskilling and upskilling training in the field of Electronics for prestigious organisations such as ISRO, DRDO, industries, engineering colleges, and polytechnics through various short-term programmes.

With more than 8 years of service in technical education, Mamgain has contributed to premier institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh. He also has over 7 years of valuable industry experience.

Mamgain has effectively utilised his expertise by adopting innovative training methodologies such as On-the-Job Training, Industrial Visits, Project Work, and E-content development. He is also actively engaged in resource development including curriculum design, preparation of question banks, and laboratory development aligned with the latest technological advancements.

The recognition highlights his outstanding contribution in skill development and technical training, and his role in shaping the future workforce of the nation.