The Doon School to Co-host G-PIE Conference 2025 – A Global Intercultural Exchange Initiative

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Jun: The Doon School will co-host the G-PIE Conference 2025 (Groton Program for Intercultural Exchange), in collaboration with Groton School, Massachusetts, USA, and Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun. The conference will take place from 22 to 27 June at The Doon School’s scenic Chandbagh campus.

Bringing together 42 students from 10 schools across Rwanda, Bhutan, China, the United States, England, and India, the G-PIE Conference is designed to foster intercultural understanding, global citizenship, and collaborative learning among young people and educators from diverse cultural and educational backgrounds.



The week-long programme includes workshops, interactive sessions, cultural exchanges, and interdisciplinary projects aimed at developing leadership, empathy, and critical thinking. G-PIE is not only a platform for students to explore global perspectives, but also a professional development opportunity for participating educators.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Headmaster of The Doon School said,

“We are honoured to host this meaningful and timely gathering. At a time when the world needs deeper understanding and collaboration, G-PIE provides our students with the opportunity to engage with peers from across the globe, exchange ideas, and build lifelong friendships.”

The Doon School’s long standing commitment to holistic education and global engagement aligns closely with the vision of the G-PIE Conference, making it an ideal platform for intercultural exchange and leadership development.