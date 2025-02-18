The Forgotten Architect of NDA

By Satish Aparajit

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is one of the finest military institutions in the world, shaping generations of leaders for the Indian Armed Forces. Nestled in Pune, its iconic Sudan Block, crowned with a majestic dome, instantly captures the eye of every visitor. Standing proudly in front of it is the Ashoka Pillar, a symbol of India’s enduring legacy. Other notable landmarks include Habibullah Hall, named after NDA’s first Commandant; Vyas Library, dedicated to TN Vyas, who served as the academy’s principal for 15 years; and Khetrapal Parade Ground, honouring Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. The Hut of Remembrance stands solemnly in tribute to NDA alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Adding to its charm is Peacock Bay, a picturesque stretch along the Khadakwasla Dam.

While NDA is steeped in history, few know the name of the man who played a crucial role in its very foundation. Surprisingly, even among NDA alumni, there seems to be little awareness of the visionary behind this institution. Even more astonishing is the fact that the Armed Forces known for meticulously preserving history have largely overlooked his contribution.

That man was Amarnath Jha.

Unlike others who have buildings, galleries, or awards named in their honour at NDA, Jha remains unrecognised. His pivotal role in shaping NDA’s foundation has been all but forgotten.

In May 1945, the Indian National War Memorial Committee was established under the chairmanship of the then Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Among its 12 distinguished members from the armed forces and academia was Amarnath Jha, then the Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University. Not only was he part of the committee, but he also served as its Vice Chairman.

Jha and the committee travelled extensively, visiting world-renowned military academies such as Sandhurst, Dartmouth, Cranwell, and Keyham in the UK; West Point and Annapolis in the USA; and the Royal Military College in Canada. Though NDA was ultimately modelled on the US system, Jha ensured that the best practices from all these institutions were integrated into its structure. Initially named the National War Academy, it was later renamed the National Defence Academy.

Even the location of NDA at Khadakwasla, with the historic Sinhagad Fort of Shivaji in its backdrop, was a decision made by this committee after evaluating multiple sites across the country.

Given Jha’s monumental contribution, it is only fitting that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) acknowledge him in some meaningful way. A building, a gallery, or an award at NDA in his honour would be a well-deserved tribute to the forgotten architect of this prestigious institution.

(The author is a retired Wing Commander and Shaurya Chakra awardee)