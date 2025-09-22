The Volunteers hold the Key – Behind the Scenes at Valley of Words

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Every festival has a story that unfolds on stage, through the panels, conversations, music, and applause. But every great festival also has another story, one that rarely makes the headlines. It is the story of those who work tirelessly in the background, ensuring that the lights don’t flicker, the microphones don’t fail, and the audience experiences seamless magic. At Valley of Words (VoW), Dehradun’s own internationally recognised literature and arts festival, this story belongs to its volunteers.

For Valley of Words, volunteers do not simply fill in a checklist of duties; they are the heartbeat of the festival. They are the first to arrive and the last to leave. They welcome guests, carry books, author kits, manage schedules, arrange chairs, solve last-minute glitches, and still find the energy to do it all with a smile.

VoW’s volunteering initiative has always been unique. While most festivals run short-term volunteer drives, VoW nurtures a family. For many young people, especially students who come to Dehradun for higher studies, volunteering at Valley of Words becomes more than an assignment; it becomes a home away from home.

Students from universities and colleges across the city join the festival with a year-long commitment not only to contribute but also to find a sense of belonging. Over the years, they have built lasting friendships, discovered mentors, and even shaped career aspirations through their association with VoW.

This culture of inclusion and growth makes VoW stand apart. It transforms volunteering into a life-enriching experience, an ecosystem where skills are honed, confidence is built, and the value of teamwork, responsibility, and service is ingrained. For some, it is the first step toward professional careers in event management, media, or cultural programming. For others, it is a cherished memory of student life in Doon.

In a world that often overlooks the invisible hands behind successful events, VoW volunteers embody silent efficiency. Their work and dedication are appreciated and applauded by one and all.

Rashmi Chopra, Chairperson of Valley of Words, observes: “Our volunteers are the backbone of this festival. They bring not just efficiency, but warmth, commitment, hard-work and a sense of community. Without them, Valley of Words would not carry the same soul.”

Each year, Valley of Words carefully organises its volunteers into dedicated teams, ensuring clarity of responsibility and smooth functioning. Overall coordination of the volunteers for its 9th Edition is being ably led by Nikita and Lakshika, who ensure seamless synergy across all teams. For 2025, these are the teams carrying the festival’s vision forward:

Logistics: Coordinated by Kanishka, with Pragya, Niyati, and Nikhil. This team ensures that everything from stage setup to technical arrangements runs like clockwork.

Coordinated by Kanishka, with Pragya, Niyati, and Nikhil. This team ensures that everything from stage setup to technical arrangements runs like clockwork. Registration & Reception (RnR): Led by Zehra with Ashi, Navya, and Prateek, this team is the festival’s front desk of warmth and efficiency. They handle guest queries, registrations, and ushering with unfailing courtesy.

Led by Zehra with Ashi, Navya, and Prateek, this team is the festival’s front desk of warmth and efficiency. They handle guest queries, registrations, and ushering with unfailing courtesy. Iti Smriti: With Vaishali and Navneet at the helm, this team preserves and curates the cultural memory of VoW through exhibitions and memorabilia.

With Vaishali and Navneet at the helm, this team preserves and curates the cultural memory of VoW through exhibitions and memorabilia. Shabdavali Hall: Anjali leads Ahana and Hammad in maintaining one of the busiest venues of the festival, balancing back-to-back sessions with precision.

Anjali leads Ahana and Hammad in maintaining one of the busiest venues of the festival, balancing back-to-back sessions with precision. Words Hall: Sneha, with Shailendra and Pragati, ensures this dynamic venue remains a hub of creativity and conversation.

Sneha, with Shailendra and Pragati, ensures this dynamic venue remains a hub of creativity and conversation. Valley Hall: Managed by Mahika and Sanskriti, this team keeps the festival’s flagship sessions running seamlessly.

Managed by Mahika and Sanskriti, this team keeps the festival’s flagship sessions running seamlessly. Authors’ Lounge: The space where writers and intellectuals relax between sessions is supervised by Faiz, Ayan, and Simerjit, who ensure hospitality meets excellence.

The space where writers and intellectuals relax between sessions is supervised by Faiz, Ayan, and Simerjit, who ensure hospitality meets excellence. Content Writing: Nikita and Mrinal craft words that echo the essence of the festival, producing write-ups, press notes, and reports that extend the festival’s reach beyond its physical walls.

Nikita and Mrinal craft words that echo the essence of the festival, producing write-ups, press notes, and reports that extend the festival’s reach beyond its physical walls. Social Media: In today’s digital era, this team carries the festival live to the world. Yauvanika coordinates with Jigyasa and Navya to capture moments, design posts, and keep audiences engaged online.

In today’s digital era, this team carries the festival live to the world. Yauvanika coordinates with Jigyasa and Navya to capture moments, design posts, and keep audiences engaged online. Back-Up Support: Shraddha, Krish Khanna, Tanisha and Sunidhi Chauhan embody the true spirit of volunteering, ready to step in wherever and whenever needed.

This year’s volunteer pool also carries forward inspiring stories of growth. Sachin and Shalini, who both started their journey as VoW volunteers, are today part of the VoW Secretariat, a testament to how dedication and consistent effort can translate into leadership roles within the festival.

Beyond the immediate tasks of running the festival, VoW provides volunteers with invaluable lessons in leadership, time management, and communication. Many past volunteers recall how their first exposure to real-time responsibility at VoW gave them the confidence to step into demanding careers.

Many former volunteers fondly recall their time with Valley of Words and continue to carry the spirit of the festival with them long after they have moved on. As Niranjan, Shrishti, Shivam, Arpit, Satyam, and Ayushi note, being part of the “VoW family” is not just a memory but a lifelong bond. For them, the friendships, experiences, and values built here continue to inspire new journeys, no matter where life takes them.

What makes Valley of Words memorable is not only its celebrated panels and discussions but also its warmth, the human touch that volunteers bring to it, they are the true custodians of the spirit of VoW. It is not about managing tasks; it is about creating experiences for the audience, for the guests, and for the volunteers themselves.

As the 2025 edition prepares to open doors on the 25th/26th of October at Hotel Madhuban, Dehradun, anticipation is high. With the volunteer teams already buzzing with energy, the festival promises another year of unforgettable sessions, cultural vibrancy, and literary dialogue.