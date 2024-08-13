Tough contests witnessed in St George’s College Soccer Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 11 Aug: Three matches were played today in the 51st edition of the ‘St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament’ underway at St George’s College, here.

In the first match played today, Navchetan Sports Club defeated Mussoorie Boys Sports Club, 6-1. For Navchetan Sports Club, the goals were scored by Mukul in the 8th and 24th minutes, Sunil Thapa in the 15th and 29th minutes, Sonu in the 16th minute and Ashish Singh in the 36th minute. For Mussoorie Boys Sports Club, the only goal was scored by Javed in the 56th minute.

In the second match, Manorite defeated Aryan Sports Club by 4-2. For Aryan Sports Club, the goals were scored by Deepak in the 27th minute and Vijay in the 45th minute. For Manorite, the goals were scored by Jotish in the 9th minute, Bishishank in the 20th and 41st minutes and Karan Pratap in the 62nd minute.

In the third match, Doon Valley Public School defeated Woodstock School by 1-0. For Doon Valley Public School, the only goal was scored by Sujal Limbu in the 44th minute.

The referees for today’s matches were Pushkar Gusain, CM Bhatt, Devashish Kashyap, Anish Chhetri, Milan Chhetri, Abhiruchi Gurung, Rohan Chamoli, Richard Joseph and Sushant Ale.