Tourists throng Kempty Falls, flouting Covid-19 precautions

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 8 Jul: Corona curfew has been relaxed by the Uttarakhand Government due to the reduction of corona infection, while tourists have been instructed to enter the state only after bringing RTPCR and antigen test reports. This has been done so that the tourism business is not affected and all tourist places along with markets can be opened.

Permission has been given to open under certain conditions, but after the relaxation of the rules, huge crowds are being seen at tourist places. In Mussoorie’s Kempty Fall, large numbers of tourists are frolicking in the fall, every day, flouting all the rules. Neither the local administration nor the police are taking any action. The question arises how such a large number of people are being allowed to go to Kempty Fall by the police, while the district administration is also keeping silent on the issue. It seems that the district administration and police will come into action only after the corona infection increases, but by then a large number of people will have come under the grip of the pandemic. It is clear that people involved in the tourism business will have to face heavy losses in the coming times, if things continue like this.

These days, a large number of tourists are reaching Mussoorie and adjoining Kempty Falls, to enjoy the monsoon. While the faces of the traders have blossomed due to their arrival, tourists are flouting social distance rules. This has once again increased the risk of corona infection.