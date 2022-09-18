Toyota’s Modern Lab Inaugurated at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Sept: Today at Graphic Era Hill University, Uttarakhand’s Skill Development and Service Planning Minister, Saurabh Bahuguna inaugurated the advanced state of art lab of Toyota Kirloskar, one of the greatest company of the automobile industry.

Now due to new technology, the average of cars will increase when brakes are applied, this technique will also be taught to the students of Graphic Era through simulators. The energy so far wasted on applying brakes, will now be used in the operation of vehicles through new technology and this will increase the average of the vehicles.

Toyota Kirloskar has installed the latest engine and gear related simulators in this lab under Toyota Education Program. In the inaugural function, Skill Development and Service Planning Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said that he considers it his responsibility to make every youth of the state skilled. Youth can become self-reliant by getting employment and prosperity can be increased in the state. Bahuguna said that migration is the biggest problem in Uttarakhand. Migration can be stopped by providing employment opportunities around the ghost villages.

He said that Skill India is a dream project of Prime Minister. There can be no replacement for skill development. We have to adopt it. If we do not keep pace with the contemporary times in this technical era, then we will be left behind. The traditional idea that you will get a job by taking a degree is not the case now. If you have any skill then you can get a job.

Expressing happiness to the students, Bahuguna said that Graphic Era is not only writing a story by connecting the youth with new technology, but work is also being done on the overall development of students.

Professor Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions said that there has always been a gap between academics and industry. Young people are not able to work in the industry practically by studying only theory. Graphic Era has filled this gap by adding the world’s newest technology to the curriculum. This new lab is also a big step in this direction. He said that today we are using petrol and diesel vehicles. But very soon most of the time Vehicles will become hybrid. With this a big challenge is looming. Which is the waste left in the form of their batteries. For this, companies and educational institutions will have to work together. We are also expecting Toyota to conduct research on recycling whatever waste is being generated from the auto industry. I hope that in future also Toyota will establish more such labs in the Graphic Era campus.

On this occasion, Manish Sharma, North India Head, Toyota Kirloskar said that this is such a lab in Uttarakhand where students will get training in modern techniques of vehicle engine and body-paint. In this technology we have taken care of both environment and society. By supporting Skills India, we are taking forward the concept of self-reliant India.

Dr. Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr HM Nagaraja, Director General, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr. R. Gauri, Registrar, Dr. Arvind Dhar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Narendra Kukreti, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Capt. Samresh Singh, Dr. A Sharma, Dr. Manish Sharma, Tarun Dhiman, etc., teachers and students were present.