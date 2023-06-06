Trade union leader Prahlad Singh passes away, CM expresses condolences

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Patron and the mentor of state government employees, and former president of State Employees Joint Council, Thakur Prahlad Singh passed away this morning at his Dehradun residence. Singh’s demise has been described by the Council as a huge loss as Singh was a very popular trade unionist and mentor for the government employees.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Thakur Prahlad Singh. The CM prayed for peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.

Thakur Prahlad Singh was Senior Vice President of the Dehradun district branch of the council from 1986 to 1988. From 1988 till the creation of Uttarakhand state, he remained the district president of Dehradun. After the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state, he was chosen as State President of the State Employees’ Joint Council.