Traffic snarls in city, SSP steps in to ease

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: After a VVIP visit on Saturday, SSP Dehradun personally stepped out on the roads to review the traffic arrangements. The visit caused heavy traffic pressure in the city , especially during the morning hours.

Many office-goers faced difficulties in reaching their workplaces on time. Some people even parked their bikes on the roadside and walked to their offices. In several main areas of the city , people were stuck in traffic for 1 to 2 hours. When the police started removing barricades, they faced some challenges in managing the crowd and restoring normal flow.

Handling traffic in the city was not easy, and the police had to work hard. They started their duty as early as 4 a.m. to ensure public safety and smooth movement on the roads. Despite facing some problems, the police managed the situation well.

To make sure everything was running properly, the SSP inspected various locations and gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty.