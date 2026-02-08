Training Session on use of AI in Crime Investigation held for CID

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Feb: A specialized training session on the “ Use of Artificial Intelligence in Crime Investigation and Detection”, including hands-on training, was successfully organized by Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University, for officers and staff of the Crime Investigation Branch ( CID ). The program aimed to familiarize investigating officers with emerging AI -based tools and techniques to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and speed in modern crime investigation.

The session was formally inaugurated with a welcome address by Prof Dr Sumit Chaudhary, who extended his greetings to Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Thakur, and all attending CID officers. Prof Dr Chaudhary highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in law enforcement and emphasized how technologies such as data analytics, machine learning, facial recognition, and predictive policing can significantly strengthen investigative processes.

Addressing the CID staff, Prof Dr Chaudhary motivated officers to actively adopt technological advancements and develop digital competencies to meet the evolving challenges of crime detection in the modern era. He stressed that Artificial Intelligence is not a replacement for human intelligence but a powerful support system that assists officers in making informed and timely decisions.

Manoj Thakur appreciated the initiative taken by Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University, and encouraged CID personnel to embrace innovation and continuous learning to stay ahead in crime prevention and investigation.

The training featured interactive demonstrations and hands-on practical sessions, enabling CID officers to gain real-time experience with AI tools relevant to crime investigation and detection. The program witnessed active participation, insightful discussions, and keen interest from the officers.

Concluding the session, Prof Dr Sumit Chaudhary expressed his sincere gratitude to Jitendra Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University, and Prof Dr Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University for their continuous guidance and support in successfully organizing the training program. He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between academia and law enforcement in building a technologically empowered policing ecosystem.