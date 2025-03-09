Treading with Caution

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent statement that nothing prevents India from reclaiming Gilgit, Baltistan and other areas is interesting, to say the least. He said this in response to the remarks of Dr Jaishankar in England when a journalist asked him about the prospects of lasting peace in the state of J&K. This statement from the leader of the National Conference, by far the party with the strongest support base in the Valley, sends a clear signal that the accession of the state is now absolutely irrevocable, but whether or not the External Affairs Minister’s statement is to be treated as part of strategic intent, or a brownie point in a televised debate requires serious consideration.

India should be watchful of making off-the-cuff statements which may have long term implications, because the occupied areas are not just under the de facto control of Pakistan, but also of the PRC, an adversary whose strategic interests lie in that region which Pakistan has handed over to them. It would be untenable to say we will take back areas under POK but leave Aksai Chin with China.

It may therefore be better to not disturb the delicate balance that exists on the most ecologically fragile border. This also has the potential of disturbing the progress the NSAs of India and China are making with regard to disengagement, de-escalation and demarcation of the Line of Actual Control with the Chinese. There are enough issues for us to focus our attention on, and the earlier we resolve the border issues, the better it will be. We have an internationally accepted ceasefire line with Pakistan, and this has stood the test of time in 1949, 1965, 1971 and 1999. We should be taking steps to convert this into an international border and, also, push for the same with respect to the LAC.

All the three countries, India, Pakistan and China are nuclear powers: therefore the discourse and dialogue among them should be an exercise of absolute restraint, rather than playing to the gallery.