“Energy of Saints does not diminish over time”

Book Review: `Swami Vishwananda- A Spiritual Guru from Mauritius’

By Annie Kiyonaga

Rashme Sehgal, a renowned Indian journalist of many decades, has written an insightful account of a modern-day saint in her book, “Swami Vishwananda – A Spiritual Guru from Mauritius”. As the title indicates, Swamiji hails from Mauritius and travels the globe sharing his deep wisdom, devotion and illumination. Ms Sehgal has done an excellent job of portraying the depth and power of his mission known as “Bhakti Marg” – the path of love, of devotion.

Not only does this wonderful, highly informative book describe details regarding Swami Vishwananda and his mission – what he wishes to impart to our world – but also offers a deeper understanding of ancient Hinduism and its profound and multifaceted stories and paths. For instance, there is a description of the place of Goddess worship, the worship of the Devi or Divine Mother, who is considered to have even more power than Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The book describes how Swamiji, who is also referred to as Guruji, takes devotees on pilgrimages to these various Shakti Peeths.

Reading the book, one gets such a sense of Guruji’s great vigour and commitment to uplifting people worldwide by way of his extensive travel and the establishment of ashrams (monasteries) both inside and beyond India’s borders. For instance, his ashram in Springen located in Germany, its temperatures a far cry from the balmy warmth of the Indian subcontinent, houses an extensive collection of relics. One thousand saints from the subcontinent are represented here in this museum, each with a photo, a short description and a relic. As explained by Guruji, the energy of a saint infuses anything he or she touched or used, and this energy does not diminish over time.

This museum is a tremendous gift to our world. Such is the growing legacy of Swami Vishwarananda.

Guruji considers himself a Vaishnavite, a follower of the path of Vishnu, which is symbolised by the very great being, Shri Krishna. It needs to be said this does not stop him from worshipping Shiva as a large stone statue has been installed in the gardens of his Springen ashram.

Actually, the spiritual path he imparts to the world is comprised of two main lineages; one which harkens back to the ancient lineage of Kriya Yoga which is affiliated with the powerful Mahavatar Babaji made known through Paramahansa Yogananda’s seminal book, “Autobiography of a Yogi”.

The other is connected to Shri Vaishnava Sampradaya of Shri Ramanuja Acharya and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. In sum, the Bhakti Marg presented by Guruji combines the Bhakti traditions of northern India along with Vedic hymns and modes of worship to Narayana.

Along with such comprehensive descriptions are included delightful stories of devotees and their tales of transformation, along with the author’s own experience while in the company of this very great spiritual being, yet – at the same time – very human in his deep understanding and compassion toward the human condition. His kindness and care are evident, as well as his light heartedness and ability to have fun!

For instance, on a recent pilgrimage to Vrindavan with devotees, Guruji decided to include a boat ride on the Yamuna River. Crossing the river, it was determined that the male swamis – himself included – and devotees would play a game of Kho-Kho – game of tag that harkens back to ancient India – on the sandy banks. A vigorous match ensued. Guruji indicated that one cannot be serious all the time!

Simply put, Guruji wishes to support each person in their discovery of the divine, unconditional love found in the heart. This discovery does take patience and perseverance.

The author includes a marvellous and comprehensible description of the Guru, a being who has ascended the summit of spiritual life. It offers such a sense of the sanctity and power of such a being.

She is able to speak to these topics as she herself treads a spiritual path and has for many years. She combines this experience, along with her acumen as an accomplished journalist, to present the reader with a wonderful, fascinating and highly informative book. Enjoy this delightful and profound book, dear reader, and let the light and love which emanates from its pages be felt by you.

(Annie Kiyonaga is a writer, artist and yoga teacher who divides her time between India and the US. She lives in St Augustine, Florida, where she works six months in a year as a substitute teacher after getting a masters’ degree from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.)