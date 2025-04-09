Tula’s Institute celebrates World Health Day with Empathy & Insight

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Apr: To celebrate World Health Day, Tula’s Institute’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) organised an impactful awareness event themed “Hope and Healing: The Power of Pink”, focusing on breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection and support.

Silky Jain Marwah, Executive Director, Tula’s Institute, welcomed the guest speakers by presenting them with a stole and sapling, each, as a gesture of respect and gratitude. The theme of the event was then introduced and emphasised, highlighting the need for open conversations and awareness around breast cancer—a disease that affects millions of women around the world.



In her address, Silky Jain Marwah spoke about the importance of women’s health, spreading hope, and breaking the silence around breast cancer. Her words encouraged everyone to be proactive, supportive, and informed.

The event was further enriched by the valuable insights of Dr Neha Mahajan (MBBS, DNB – Surgery), In-charge, Breast Clinic, Govt. Doon Medical College, Dehradun, who shared medical facts and emotional aspects related to breast cancer, stressing on the importance of early detection and community support.

Dr. Juhi Garg, Founder of DivIn Pro Pvt. Ltd. and Trustee of DivIn Pro Foundation, also addressed the audience. She shared her perspective on the emotional healing journey of cancer survivors and the power of awareness and empowerment.



Dr. Kanchan and Dr. Anoothi, PG Residents in General Surgery at GDMC, along with Harsh and Semwal, also from GDMC, marked their presence and contributed to the event’s success.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, extending gratitude to the guest speakers, Executive Director, Deans, HODs, faculty, student coordinators, ICC, and the technical team. The event was coordinated by student volunteers Akansha Chauhan, Akriti Kumari, and Ankriti Karn, who helped bring the day to life with purpose and unity.