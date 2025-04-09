Focus on collaboration between Central & State Govts: Union Minister Dr Virender Kumar 

2-day Chintan Shivir on Social Justice concludes in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Apr: The second day of the Chintan Shivir 2025, organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, here, continued with a strong emphasis on constructive dialogue, policy coherence, and grassroots transformation. Building on the momentum of day one, discussions focused on finding solutions to practical issues, collaboration amongst Central Government, State Governments and other implementing partners, ushering more effective governance and deepening impact, ensuring inclusivity, and strengthening delivery mechanisms across various schemes and initiatives under the Ministry.

The day began with a session on ‘social empowerment’, highlighting national efforts under the ‘National Action Plan on Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR)’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA)’. States presented field-level challenges and innovations in tackling substance abuse, emphasising the role of community mobilisation and awareness campaigns. This was followed by discussions on ‘comprehensive rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging’, with States contributing valuable inputs on practical issues on the ground and strategies for integration into mainstream society.

The ‘Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS)’ was also discussed, with participating States presenting best practices and identifying key areas for expansion, especially in rural and remote regions. These sessions showcased the importance of ‘working together’, as Centre and States aligned efforts to ensure no individual is left behind.

A technical session enabled detailed deliberations on ‘Single Nodal Agency (SNA) systems’, social audits, and capacity-building initiatives led by ‘NISD’. These discussions reflected a collective approach towards ‘collaboration and coordination’, aimed at improving transparency, monitoring, and efficient implementation of schemes.

There were 11 presentations from the States on the first day and 10 on the second day, some of which were presented by the Ministers of the States in charge of Social Justice & Empowerment Departments. In addition to the presentations, the State governments’ representatives raised the issues affecting the implementation of the existing schemes and also gave suggestions for improvement in future.

The review of the Ministry’s four national finance and development corporations—’NSFDC, NBCFDC, NDFDC, and NSKFDC’—provided insights into income generation efforts and livelihood promotion across SCs, OBCs, PwDs, and sanitation workers. Stakeholders engaged in ideation on streamlining access to finance and upscaling entrepreneurship among marginalised groups.

Across the themes and sessions, the States and UTs shared their experiences, challenges, and achievements, contributing to the Chintan Shivir’s valuable pool of shared learning and best practices. This participatory environment enabled robust inputs on practical issues on the ground- from digital infrastructure gaps to the need for skilling and awareness drives—leading to actionable takeaways.

The ‘Valedictory Session’ featured addresses by Ministers from the States and Union Territories, reinforcing the spirit of federal cooperation. Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, in his concluding remarks, highlighted the significance of the Chintan Shivir as a platform that promotes ‘constructive dialogue’, drives ‘collaborative thinking’, and paves the path for evidence-based policy refinement.

The event concluded on a note of shared vision and responsibility, with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ that is inclusive, just, and empowering for every citizen. 34 States/UTs and 19 ministers across India participated in this two-day Chintan Shivir of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.