Make India Hub of Heritage Tourism

Dr AK Srivastava

“India is not just a geography or history. It is not only a nation, a country, a mere piece of land. It is something more. It is a metaphor, poetry, something invisible but tangible.” – Osho

“Our rich and varied cultural heritage has profound power to help build our nation.” – Nelson Mandela

We are going to celebrate World Heritage Day on 18 April. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) decided to recognise World Heritage Day on 18 April every year in order to promote awareness of cultural heritage all over the world. There are numerous heritage sites all over the world that are a saga of human endeavours and achievements since the inception of humanity. Many heritage sites are also gifted to us by nature. On the one hand, they are precious and prized remembrances of human art and culture and on the other hand they remind us of the enormous willpower and gigantic efforts involved in making them. They represent the culture, history and traditions of various civilisations. The people of different civilisations have expressed their feelings, thoughts and outlooks in making such wonderful monuments and heritage sites. They are also the embodiment of human passion and the urge to achieve excellence in diverse fields of life.

It was in 1982 when ICOMOS proposed to recognise 18 April as World Heritage Day and the idea was endorsed by UNESCO at its conference held in 1983. On this day, we organise lectures, conferences, seminars, workshops and meetings all over the world in order to spread awareness of their invaluable significance. We also attract the attention of governments and the general public for their conservation and protection, as they teach us to appreciate their diversity, legacy and ethnicity. It is our collective duty and responsibility to safeguard them for posterity to appreciate and admire them.

International authorities have recognized 1199 World Heritage sites (933) cultural, 227 natural and (39) mixed. They are spread over 167 countries all over the world. The nations with the most such designated sites are Italy (58), China (56), Germany (51), France (49), India (40), Mexico (35), the USA (33) and Russia (30). ICOMOS has categorised 56 sites as endangered that need immediate attention for conservation.

Every year the authorities decide on a theme for World Heritage Day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2025, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is “Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 years of ICOMOS Actions”. The theme for World Heritage Day 2024 was “Discover and Experience Diversity”. In 2023, the day was celebrated under the theme, “Heritage Changes”.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India are as follows:

Cultural Sites:

Agra Fort, 2) Ajanta Caves, 3) Ellora Caves, 4) The Taj Mahal, 5) Monuments at Mahabalipuram, 6) Churches and Convents of Goa, 7) Fatehpur Sikri, 8) Monuments at Hampi, 9) Khajuraho Monuments, 10) Elephanta Caves, 11) Chola Temples, 12) Monuments at Pattadakal, 13) Buddhist Monument at Sanchi, 14) Humayun’s tomb, 15) Qutb Minar, 16) Mountain railways of India, 17) Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya, 18) Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, 19) Champaner Pavagadh Archaeological Park 20) Chhatrapati Terminus, 21) The Red Fort, 22) The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, 23) Hill Forts of Rajasthan, 24) Rani Ki Vav 25) Historic city of Ahmedabad, 26 )Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, 27) Jaipur City, Rajasthan, 28) Kakatiya Rudreshwara, 29) The Nalanda Mahavihara, 30) Sun Temple, 31) The Architectural Works of Le Corbusier, 32) Dholavira: Harappan City

Natural Sites: 33) Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area, 34) Kaziranga National Park, 35) Keoladeo National Park, 36) Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, 37) Nanda Devi & Valley of Flowers National Park, 38) Sundarbans National Park, 39) Western Ghats

Mixed Sites:

40) Khangchendzonga National Park.

The Indian Government is very keen to promote awareness of Heritage Tourism as it is not only a source of revenue but also inspires our younger generation to value and admire our diverse cultural and natural heritage. Our government is a strong proponent of the five Cs i.e. Credibility, Conservation, Capacity Building, Communication and Communities. The Government of India set up the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH) as a Deemed University in 2019. It is situated in Noida, India.

In a recent report it is stated that there is a new trend in internal tourism. More than 2.5 million Indians visited tourist sites within India last year. Promotion of our heritage sites will encourage sustainable tourism and permanent income. This income can also be invested in the maintenance and protection of these Heritage Sites.

The course books should also provide enough relevant information for our students so that they should feel proud of our culture and traditions. Young students should be involved in quizzes, competitions and geographical tours so that they realise the significance of such monuments.

Prime Minister Modi advised the authorities to explore possibilities to promote heritage tourism in one of his Mann Ki Baat programs. Short films, TV programmes and conferences on this subject can do wonders. We have numerous sites in Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, Rajasthan and other states which have not been publicised enough to catch the attention of international tourists. Indian embassies and High Commissions in different nations should also take initiative in this direction. We have examples of many small countries like Singapore, Maldives, Dubai and Vietnam which are making a lot of money although they have very limited heritage sites and natural spots for tourism.

Besides monuments and natural sites, our ancient scriptures like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Bhagwat Gita, Vedas, and numerous books of wisdom are also assets and precious part of our heritage. The world has shown tremendous interest in Indian culture, religions and yoga. The success of TV serials based on Ramayan and Mahabharat are proof of international liking and acceptance of Indian values and philosophy.

In conclusion, we can say that we have monuments, heritage sites and religious literature which should be promoted all over the world. The Indian diaspora all over the world can play a prominent role in this direction. This will enhance our international image and also improve our economy.

Finally, I wish to quote:

“India is the cradle of the human race; the birthplace of human speech; the mother of history and grandmother of traditions.” – Will Durant

“To other countries I may go as a tourist, but to India I come as a pilgrim.” Martin Luther King Jr.

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Inter College, Dehradun.)