Women’s security is a matter of concern around the world. However, in some countries, women face sexual harassment and violence despite the best efforts of society and the system, while in others, the societal structure actually creates a hostile environment. A rooted patriarchy that considers women inferior beings meant for exploitation of various kinds lies behind the ever-present danger. While the problem is institutionalised in a fundamentalist religious set-up as in Afghanistan, even the most liberal societies such as the Scandinavian countries experience a high rate of violence against women.

India falls somewhere in the middle of these categories. While traditionally women are respected and worshipped, in the culture that has developed over the years in the hot mix of history, liberal and patriarchal views exist hand in hand. It is not surprising that, while the Constitution gives equal rights and liberties to women, politicians can be heard saying after an incident of rape that “boys will be boys”. Or, as in the case of a recent incident in Karnataka that “such things happen in big cities”. (An apology for that comment has been issued after public outrage.)

There are, of course, many other reasons for women becoming targets of sexual predators, with the stresses and demands of modern-day existence impacting negatively on male psychology leading to unrestrained behaviour. It is also a fact that the rise in the recorded number of incidents is also because they can no longer be hidden from sight. Even in ‘blind’ events, modern technology and forensic science quickly help track down the perpetrators. Incidents that some decades ago would have been considered part of women’s everyday challenges are no longer acceptable.

It must be noted that the toxic environment of big cities poses not just a danger to women – men too become targets of life-threatening attacks for the pettiest reasons. Hence, there are reports every day of attacks and murders taking place just because someone parked wrongly, or a dhaba refused to serve food after hours. Therefore, even as the government, society and the system strive for the emergence of a more civilised society, it is just as necessary that women, in particular, are taught techniques of self-defence. There are also several protocols that can be followed that enhance safety in dangerous situations. Keeping protective tools such as pepper sprays handy is also helpful but it is important to learn how and when to use them. It is necessary to be a liberated woman, but one must be as wary of danger as would any man!