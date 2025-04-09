36 Young Officers inducted into ITBP

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 7 Apr: After undergoing rigorous one-year training at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy, 27 Assistant Commandants (GD) and after 6 months of tough training, 1 Deputy Commandant (Senior Medical Officer) and 8 Assistant Commandants (Medical Officers), including 4 female medical officers, were inducted force, here, today. During their arduous training, these officers were given training in various Operational and Administration related subjects like Tactics, Weapon Handling, Physical Training, Intelligence, Field Engineering, Map Reading, Law and Human Right related subjects. The officers hail from various states, including 7 from Haryana, 6 from Uttar Pradesh, 4 from Kerala, 3 each from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, 2 each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Manipur and 1 each from Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Ladakh.

In the grand passing out and oath taking ceremony organised after the training, these young officers took the oath of loyalty and dedication towards the constitution and the force. During this oath-taking ceremony, the Chief Guest, the senior officers, and the families decorated the stars on the shoulders of these young officers.

On this occasion, the force personnel showcased their expertise in PT Demonstration, Exhibition Drill and Martial Arts, reflecting their commitment to physical excellence and preparedness. The ceremony took place with the band display of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

In his address as the Chief Guest at the Passing Out Parade, Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary Additional Director General, Western Command, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, congratulated all the passing out officers on joining the mainstream of the force and wished them a bright future in the force. Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary is a 1987 batch officer of the ITBP.

The advanced posts of the Indian Frontier Border Police are located at an altitude of 9,000 to 18,750 feet, where temperatures can drop to a minimum of -45 degrees Celsius. These extreme outposts present an exceptionally challenging geographical environment, testing the patience, discipline, resilience, and determination of the personnel stationed there. Therefore, the role of medical officers is equally important. Their primary duty is not only to provide medical assistance to their fellow personnel but also to ensure healthcare services for the local residents in border and remote areas. In today’s awareness campaign, four female medical officers also participated, whose specialisation and dedication play a crucial role in life protection.

In all unit formations of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, the “Ojas Campaign-2025” is being conducted. This initiative focuses on physical health, mental well-being, social engagement, stress management, family welfare activities, de-addiction, and nutrition-related programs, which are being implemented daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy implemented the “Ojas Campaign-2025” and Himveer Physical Table Card.

Additionally, under the Digital Innovation initiative, various programmes are being conducted on the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform, including training courses for employees, cybersecurity awareness programs, and “Prakruti Parikshan” health-based initiatives. The Director General emphasised that these programs should be executed successfully, keeping in mind ethical values, life principles, digital innovation, technological integration, publicity, women’s empowerment, and democratic values.

The Chief Guest, while welcoming the newly appointed officers, stated that the history of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has been one of great honour. The force has high expectations from its newly commissioned officers. The training received will empower them to face every challenge efficiently. The young officers must uphold the traditions of the force while also bringing in new ideas, as there are countless opportunities ahead for them. He extended special congratulations to the trainees who exhibited outstanding performance during training and honoured them with certificates of merit and trophies.

On this occasion, Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary, ADG Western Command, also released the “E-Amogh Patrika”. Girish Chandra, IG/Director of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, delegates, serving and retired officers, local administrative officials, and other distinguished guests. Rajesh Sharma, DIG/Dy Director (Training) of the Academy, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the guests present at the event.

On this occasion, certificates were also given to the Officer trainees of 29th AC/GD Basic Course on passing the Post Graduate Diploma in Strategic Management and Security Administration by the Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Best Trainee of 29th AC\GD Basic Course Award: S.S./GD (OT) Rahul Kumar Yadav was awarded Home Minister Sword of Honour for Best All Round Trainee; S.S./GD (OT) Rahul Kumar Yadav was awarded Director General Cup Best Outdoor Trainee Award; S.S./GD (OT) Vikas Negi was awarded Director Academy Cup Best Sports Person/Trainee Award; S.S./GD (OT) Tarun was awarded Inspector General Cup Best Indoor Trainee Award; and S.S./GD (OT) Ajay Singh was awarded Inspector General Cup Best Indoor Trainee Award.