Bus collides with loader in Doon; school student among 2 dead

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Apr: In a tragic accident, a 16-year-old schoolboy and a 22-year-old man died while 14 others were injured when a private bus collided with a loader near Singhniwala on the Shimla bypass, here, on Monday. There were about 40 people in the bus at the time of the mishap. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident was so severe that the loader fell off the road and the bus overturned on the road. An auto driver has filed an FIR against the bus driver at the Sahaspur police station, police said.

According to the SSP, Dehradun, the accident took place at around 2 p.m. when the bus was coming from Vikasnagar to Dehradun. A loader approached from the opposite direction, and, in an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus driver lost control and crashed into it. The collision occurred in the Singhniwala area of the Shimla Bypass. Following the collision, the bus overturned. Around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident. Among the injured were several school students who were returning home in the vehicle after school from Boksa Inter College. The accident was so intense that the police had to use a JCB crane to make the bus upright again. With the help of local residents, people trapped under the bus were rescued. Those trapped under the bus have been rescued. One school child and a man died on the spot, while 14 people were injured.

According to the officials, all injured were taken to the Graphic Era Hospital in Jhajhra for treatment. The SSP confirmed that 14 were injured and 2 died. The deceased were identified as Qadil (16) and Pawan (22). Both were residents of Sahaspur. One woman suffered minor injuries and was discharged after treatment. Another 13 were admitted to the hospital. The injured were identified as Jagmohan Singh (30), Pintu Kumar (35), Gurmeet (21), Mansi Gupta (15), Kanija Khatun (60), Naseebuddin (62), Avesh (15), Maria (15), Huma (16), Musida (15), Harsh (2), Vinod Verma (35), Shoaib (18), and Shilpa (24). The police are now investigating the cause of the accident.