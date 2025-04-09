No slippers for drivers, no night travel during Yatra this year

Char Dham Yatra: Transport Dept issues advisory for safer pilgrimage

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Apr: The preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2025, which is set to commence from 30 April, beginning with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. Subsequently, the portals of Kedarnath will be opened on 2 May, followed by Badrinath Dham on 4 May. Both, the government and the administration are currently actively engaged in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage. Sources claim that the Transport Department is set to introduce a new advisory for vehicle drivers undertaking the journey to Char Dham, which will be mandatory for all. Any violation of the mandate is set to attract strict action.

The sources claimed that the advisory to be issued soon, contains forty-three prescribed standards, and has been finalised by the Transport Department with the primary objective of preventing accidents along the travel route and ensuring the safety of passengers. Every year, a significant number of road accidents are reported during the Char Dham Yatra, many of which are attributed to drivers’ negligence. In light of these concerns, the Transport Department has finalised specific guidelines to mitigate such risks and enhance road safety throughout the pilgrimage.

Among the key measures outlined in the advisory, drivers will be strictly prohibited from wearing slippers while navigating the Yatra route, requiring them to wear shoes or boots for better control. Additionally, vehicular movement along the Char Dham Yatra route will be restricted between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to prevent untoward incidents. Commercial vehicles must possess a green card and trip card, along with requisite documents including fitness certificates, registration certificates, insurance papers, pollution clearance, permit details, and tax receipts.

The advisory also makes it clear that under the provisions of road safety regulations, violations of general traffic rules will invite punitive measures as per Section 177A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Furthermore, all vehicles undertaking the pilgrimage must be equipped with essential safety provisions such as first aid kits, fire extinguishers, ropes for vehicle covering, and dustbins to ensure cleanliness. Vomiting bags will also be mandatory in every vehicle for passenger convenience. For two-wheelers, both the driver and conductor will need to wear helmets at all times.

Special precautions have been advised for commercial vehicles, which will need to carry complete documentation related to registration, fitness, insurance, and permits. Parking regulations have been reinforced, instructing drivers to select safe parking areas while mandatorily employing handbrakes and wooden blocks for added security. The advisory strictly prohibits untrained drivers from operating vehicles on mountainous routes, ensuring that only experienced personnel undertake the challenging drive.

Carrying inflammable substances such as LPG cylinders, diesel, and petrol in vehicles has been expressly forbidden to avert potential hazards. Additionally, the installation of triangular radium boards at the rear of vehicles has been mandated to enhance visibility at night and prevent accidents. No vehicle will be permitted to transport passengers beyond the prescribed capacity, and failure to comply with the stipulated guidelines would result in suspension of the driver’s license. With these guidelines, the transport department hopes for a safer Yatra this year, but it remains to be seen how effective the implementation of the guidelines will be on the ground.