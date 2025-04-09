MoU signed in CM’s presence for Mass Rapid Transit System in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: A presentation on Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) technology was made before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat here today for the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Dehradun.

In the meeting, M/s Hess Green Mobility showcased its proposal for urban transport development in Uttarakhand. During the meeting, an MoU was signed between Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, Hess Green Mobility, Carrosserie Hess AG, and SSB Sauerwein & Schaeffer Bau AG to facilitate the implementation of MRTS technology in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that such initiatives are crucial in tackling Dehradun’s growing traffic congestion and expressed hope that the action plan would soon materialise. Officials informed him that Light Tram technology, developed by Hess AG, is a high-capacity mass transport solution powered by flash charging technology, specifically designed to address Uttarakhand’s urban mobility needs. As an Electric Rapid Transit System (e-RTS), this project is proposed to be executed on a fully elevated corridor, with the first phase covering 22.5 km across two key corridors in Dehradun, from ISBT to Gandhi Park and FRI to Raipur, comprising 25 proposed stations.

With the signing of the MoU, hopes of the state moving a step closer to a modern public transport infrastructure are rekindled, promising to alleviate urban traffic woes and enhance sustainable mobility solutions in the years to come. It may be pertinent to remind here that the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System or Metro project in Dehradun has been in limbo for an extended period. While the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation was constituted around 5 years ago by the then Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, there has been little progress on the ground level to take the project ahead and the files continued to gather dust so far without the Centre or the State government taking any keen interest to materialise the project.

Among those who participated in the meeting included Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Managing Director of Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation Brajesh Kumar Mishra, Director, Finance, Sanjeev Mehta, Alex Neff, CEO of Carrosserie Hess AG, Burak Sens, General Manager of SSB Sauerwein & Schaeffer Bau AG, Yves Siegrist from Carrosserie Hess AG, along with other dignitaries.