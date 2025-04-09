DM holds Janata Darshan, orders crackdown on land mafia

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 April: District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal today held the weekly Janata Darshan at the Collectorate where 174 complainants from across the district raised their issues. A majority of these issues were addressed on the spot, while departmental matters were directed to be resolved in a time-bound manner. Majority of the complaints were related to encroachment on private property and land disputes and, while hearing them, the DM ordered crackdown and strict action against the land mafia.

Grievances spanned a wide spectrum including land disputes, domestic altercations, infrastructure, education, drinking water, illegal mining, civic issues, law enforcement, electricity, transport, and financial assistance. Prominent among the concerns were repeated complaints related to land encroachments and unauthorised possession by local mafias.

The DM issued strict directions to Revenue and Police officials to take decisive action on land encroachment cases. In the matter of Pushpa Devi of Nathanpur, who complained of assault and illegal occupation of ancestral property, the DM instructed the Tehsildar and SHO Nehru Colony to enforce previously issued orders and ensure that possession is restored as per rules to the rightful owner.

In another serious case, Satpal Singh of Doiwala alleged land usurpation by local mafia. The DM referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority, urging expeditious disposal of the case pending before ACJ-III. In a similar vein, a poor woman from Jhajhra, whose late husband owned four shops in Chak Shah Nagar now illegally occupied by non-paying tenants, was provided legal assistance through the District Legal Services Authority to file a civil suit.

An emotion appeal was made by a senior woman from Nemi Road, who sought help for her daughter’s higher education. The DM ensured admission for her daughter Prachi Singh into a reputable institution under the Nanda-Sunanda Yojana, earning heartfelt gratitude from the family.

The long-pending complaint of VD Naithani of Banjarawala regarding drinking water shortage was resolved instantly with assurances from the Jal Sansthan. Likewise, the District Programme Officer was tasked with extending self-employment support to Keshar of Nalapani, who had been seeking financial assistance.

In a case involving 83-year-old Savitri Devi, who had allegedly been denied court-ordered maintenance of Rs 10,000 by her daughter-in-law, the DM instructed the SDM to ensure compliance and submit a report. Villagers from Buraila Jagdhan requested a motorable road from Dhanav Chhani to Patangana Chhani. The DM directed the PWD to conduct a site inspection and take immediate steps. In Munda village, Chakrata block, the non-construction of a canal was taken up, with the SDM asked to submit a joint inspection report.

A decade-old plea regarding the demolition of a dilapidated structure in Khudbuda was finally acted upon, with the DM demanding immediate resolution. The issue of erosion of agricultural land along Langha–Matogi road due to rainwater was also addressed, and PWD was asked to clean drainage paths and implement protective measures.

Sensitive cases of domestic abuse and elder mistreatment were also heard and resolved. Other issues such as non-payment of salaries by BSNL, unauthorised road construction, threats, lack of caste certificates, poor drainage, school fee waivers, public infrastructure demands, and safety measures were also raised. The DM directed all officers to prioritise redressal, ensuring justice and relief for the aggrieved.