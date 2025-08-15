Tula’s International School holds Investiture Ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Tula’s International School hosted its Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2025–26 in its premises today. The ceremony was graced by Anil Kumar Sharma, Principal of Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital, and Chairman of the Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC), as the Chief Guest, along with Headmaster Raman Koushal, faculty members, parents, and the entire student body.

The event commenced with a warm welcome for the dignitaries, followed by the ceremonial lamp lighting, a welcome song by the school choir, and the felicitation of the Chief Guest. The highlight of the ceremony was the Cabinet March Past, the pinning of badges, and the Oath of Office administered by Sandeep Dutta, Dean of Activities.

The newly appointed Student Council was led by Head Boy Akshat Agarwal and Head Girl Prisha Sethi, along with School Coordinators Diya Sasmal and Mithoun; Cultural Secretaries Sahil Vats and Surbhi Chaudhry; Sports Captains Aviral Shukla and Koshiki Yadav; and School Prefects Dhairyraj Sinh Jadeja, Achalraj Pandey, Divyanshu Kumar, Divy Singh, Damia Jain, and Kashvi Khatoliya. House Captains and Vice Captains included Priyanshu Kumar & Yuvraj Odedra (Olympian), Tanmay Jangid & Suhan Gupta (Spartan), Gopal Rathi & Anmol Teterwal (Titan), Yash Raj & Ujjwal Choure (Trojan), Nandani Jaiswal & Akshara Singh (Athena), and Aesa Sojitra & Agrima Segal (Valkyrie). The list further included House Prefects Justin (Olympian), Kabir (Spartan), Vashu (Titan), Annahat (Trojan), Avni (Athena), Aarvi (Valkyrie), Stark House Prefects Aarav Thakkar & Samar Pratap, Class X Prefect Vedant Gautam, and House Sports Captains Jigmeet Skaldan (Olympian), Jatin Gautam (Spartan), Yogesh Kumar (Titan), Prince Kumar (Trojan), Akriti Vishwakarma (Athena), and Akriti Lodha (Valkyrie).

The occasion also celebrated achievements beyond leadership. Trojan House secured first place and Olympian House, second, in the Heritage Quiz, while certificates were awarded to Palak Sharda, Mehrunisha Bajgai, Annirudh Reddy, and Shivay Khurana for successfully completing the Yuva Internship Programme in fields like graphic designing, finance, web development, and video production.

In his address, Chief Guest Anil Kumar Sharma encouraged the students to lead with humility, make wise decisions, and never forget the guidance and support of their parents, teachers, and mentors. He reminded them that true leadership lies not in the badge they wear but in the values they uphold.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Head Girl Prisha Sethi, followed by the National Anthem.