Oath to prevent ragging taken at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: To provide a safe and welcoming environment for newly admitted students, Graphic Era University initiated its Anti-Ragging Week, here, today. The initiative aims to promote mutual respect, a friendly atmosphere, and comfort for all students on campus.

While addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that Graphic Era follows a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. He stated that ragging is a crime, and whether it occurs inside or outside the campus, it will not be tolerated. Anyone found guilty will face strict legal action. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of everyone, especially senior students, to ensure that freshers feel safe and at ease.

During the programme, NCC Officer Dr (Capt) DC Pande administered an oath to the students to prevent ragging on the Graphic Era campus.

The week-long programme will include activities such as street plays, painting, and poster-making to raise awareness and prevent ragging. The event was conducted by Dr AS Shukla. On this occasion, Nodal Officer Dr SC Dimri, along with students, was also present.