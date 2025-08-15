Tiranga Rally organised at Clement Town Cantt as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: In a spirited display of patriotism and unity, the Golden Key Division organised a vibrant Tiranga Rally here, today, as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The rally, flagged off from Artillery Chowk, saw enthusiastic participation from serving officers, personnel, families and children. Participants proudly carried the Tricolour while chanting patriotic slogans, creating an inspiring atmosphere throughout the route.

The General Officer Commanding, Golden Key Division, Major General Naveen Mahajan, flagged off more than 400 enthusiastic cyclists, adorning the Tricolour on their Cycle. The General Officer along with the Clement Town Station Commander, Brigadier PJ Prabhakaran, and Commander, Golden Key Gunners, Brigadier RK Singh also participated along with Commanding Officers and soldiers.

The event aimed to instil national pride, foster community spirit, and encourage every household to hoist the National Flag with honour. Special emphasis was laid on the significance of the Tiranga as a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and aspirations as a nation.

The atmosphere echoed with the sentiment that the Tiranga is not just a flag, but the soul of the nation.

The rally concluded with a reaffirmation to participate wholeheartedly in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative by displaying the National Flag at homes from 14 to 16 August.