Indian Army heroes inspire students with stories of courage at Quantum University

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 12 Aug: As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Quantum University hosted 21 decorated personnel from the Indian Army for a special session on “Operation Sindoor”. The event was organised by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and Computer Applications (CA), bringing the spirit of the Tricolour alive on campus.

The delegation, led by Col Mousam Kumar, Commanding Officer of the Tagri Regiment, included officers and jawans of the 288 Med Regiment. They interacted with students and faculty, sharing first-hand experiences from Operation Sindoor—stories of grit, teamwork, and the mental and physical resilience needed to serve in some of the most challenging conditions.

Speaking about their journey, the soldiers reflected on the challenges faced on the ground, the values that kept them going, and the sacrifices made to protect the sovereignty of the nation. They also encouraged students to remain vigilant against misinformation and to become “information warriors” in today’s digital world.

The session was not just a military briefing; it became a powerful lesson in leadership, discipline, and moral courage. Students asked questions about strategy, mental strength, and life in the armed forces, walking away with a deeper appreciation for the men and women who protect our freedom.

Adding to the day’s energy, a team from Royal Enfield, led by Prashant, showcased their iconic motorcycles, drawing enthusiastic participation from students and staff.

The event was attended by Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor; Dr Brij Mohan Singh, Director, QST; and Dr Satender Kumar, Dean, Academics. In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor said, “This was more than a lecture—it was a reminder that our freedom comes from the courage and sacrifices of those who stand on the frontlines. As we near Independence Day, I hope our students carry forward the discipline, commitment, and patriotism they witnessed today.”

The day concluded with a heartfelt felicitation ceremony to honour the Army personnel for their service. As the national flag fluttered in the breeze outside Unity Hall, the atmosphere was charged with pride—a perfect build-up to Independence Day celebrations on campus.