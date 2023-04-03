Two arrested in drunken driving and violence case in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH , 2 Apr: Pranjal Nautiyal’s car was hit by a group of boys near Muni Ki Reti on 31 March. The goons misbehaved with Pranjal’s family and even thrashed the family members badly. Not even Pranjal’s mom and his 12 year old daughter were spared. As the goons continued their violence , some locals reported the matter to Rishiksh Kotwali, following which the Police arrived and took the boys to the Rishikesh Kotwali. There however, the Police showed huge reluctance to act against the goons and despite the fact that medical reports of drunken state was available, the Police kept avoiding registering the FIR against the goons even as Pranjal Nautiyal allegedly kept urging Inspector Darshan Lal Shah to register the case .

The incident left the 12 year old daughter of Pranjal traumatised even as the police appeared to support the perpetrators instead of helping out the victims.

It was then, that Pranjal sent Whatsapp messages to his other family members who then contacted Garhwal Post and other media publications.

Even the SSP Dehradun Daleep Singh Kunwar, and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar was contacted by Garhwal Post. This worked and FIR was then registered by the Rishikesh Police against Kamaldeep, son of Rajesh Bharati and resident of Sarvahara Colony in Kale Ki Dhaal in Rishikesh and Kailash, son of Dharmveer and also resident of Kale Ki Dhaal in Rishikesh . The medical report confirmed that both the persons were drunk. A case was registered against the driver Kailash under Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act and against Kamaldeep under Section 81 of Police Act. Both the accused were arrested and sent behind the bars.

On the request of Pranjal Nautiyal, cases were also registered against the accused under Section 153/23 of IPC. According to the Police, the investigation is under progress.