Two-day seminar on Sanatan Culture takes off

HARIDWAR, 29 Mar: A two – day international seminar on Sanatan Culture began here on Saturday, which was jointly organised by Devbhoomi Vikas Sansthan and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. The seminar was inaugurated by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who emphasised that Sanatan culture holds the key to India’s journey towards becoming a Vishwaguru.

Shekhawat described Sanatan culture as the oldest in the world, resilient despite repeated attempts to diminish it. He praised its essence of world brotherhood and altruism, contrasting it with other cultures that glorified invasions. He asserted that when civilisations were emerging globally, India was composing the Vedas, highlighting India’s glorious cultural past. He also noted India’s cultural awakening, reflected in the construction of lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for embodying the Sanatan ethos of Vishwa Bandhutva (world brotherhood). According to him, global conflicts could be resolved through adherence to Sanatan principles.

Former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat emphasised the role of the younger generation in preserving and promoting Sanatan culture . As the programme’s main organiser, he highlighted efforts by Devbhoomi Vikas Sansthan in societal transformation through initiatives such as blood donation and organ donation awareness. He stated that Sanatan culture ‘s philosophy of inclusivity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) has been India’s gift to humanity.

Mata Mangala, founder of Hans Foundation, underlined the respect given to women in Sanatan culture , where they are revered as Adi Shakti and represented by the nine Durgas. She shared the foundation’s contributions to education, health, and the promotion of girls, serving in 28 states with a spirit of selfless service.

In the various sessions of the seminar that followed the inaugural session, the session on “Introduction to Indian Culture ” was chaired by Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, with Praveen Chaturvedi delivering the keynote address. The session on health and mental peace was presided over by Vijay Dhasmana, president of Swami Ram Himalayan University. Keynote speakers for this session were Laxmi Dar Behera, also known as Lila Purushottam Das, Director of IIT Mandi, and McGregor Linnaur, professor, also known as Sarvadik Das.

The third session, titled “Action Plan for Building a Self-Reliant India,” was chaired by Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Vice Chancellor of Govind Pant Agricultural University. The keynote address for this session was delivered by Robindranath Sachdev.