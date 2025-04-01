Health Minister, MLA hold talks with Union Minister for medical college in Eenia

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: Uttarakhand’s Health and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and MLA Kishore Upadhyay held discussions with Union Powee Minister Manohar Lal regarding the establishment of a hospital and medical college in Eenia , Tehri, with the support of THDC. Rawat assured full support from the state government and urged the Union Power Minister to take accelerated action for the early establishment of the medical college .

It is noteworthy that on July 15 last year, the Union Minister had given clear directives to set up a medical college following a request from MLA Kishore Upadhyay.

In light of Dr Rawat’s expectations for the establishment of the medical college , MLA Upadhyay has been in Delhi for the past four days to follow up on the progress. The district administration and THDC have already selected land for the hospital and medical college .

Manohar Lal Khattar has instructed CMD THDC to coordinate with the state government and take necessary steps for the swift establishment of the medical college .

The MLA mentioned that the Chief Minister had already issued clear directives to the Secretary of Health and Medical Education, and Health Minister Rawat had previously held discussions with all stakeholders.

The Chief Minister had already announced the establishment of the medical college , and during his recent visit to Tehri, Rawat confirmed the decision to proceed with the project.