DM’s Chakrata block camp gives succor to locals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: A multipurpose camp led by District Magistrate Savin Bansal in the remote Tyuni in Chakrata Block , a few days ago has ensured much-needed relief to residents, addressing long-pending grievances and extending financial aid to vulnerable communities. The initiative has ensured disability pensions, educational support, and improved access to essential utilities to the needy, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive development.

Residents of Gram Panchayat Banadhar, who had long struggled with the absence of doorstep gas delivery, finally found relief as the District Magistrate ordered the immediate establishment of a local distribution point. This has ensured easier access to cooking gas, eliminating the need for villagers to travel 4 km to Chilhad. The residents of Banadhar have hailed the swift action.

The District Administration has shared that financial aid also reached those in distress. Durga Devi from Fanar, who lost her husband last year and was struggling to pay a Rs 17,000 electricity bill, received full relief from the Rifle Fund. Similarly, Pramila Devi from Mundhaul, whose house was damaged, was handed immediate financial assistance through a cheque issued at Tehsil Tyuni.

Support for persons with disabilities was also ensured at the camp . Eleven-year-old Kartik from Dirnad received a tricycle, Rs 4,000 per month for education under the sponsorship scheme, and a disability pension approved by the Social Welfare Department. Several others, including Kiran, Kanishka, Jagat Ram, and Ramesh Singh, were also granted pensions. Additionally, 16-year-old Ravina secured Rs 4,000 per month for her studies under the sponsorship scheme.