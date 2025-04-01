CEO Purushottam urges political parties to nominate BLAs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam chaired a meeting with officials and representatives of all recognised political parties in the state at the Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting focused on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and sought active participation from political parties in the electoral process.

The Chief Electoral Officer made a detailed presentation on various provisions, including the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Act, Electoral Registration Rules, and Conduct of Elections Rules. He urged political parties to appoint booth level agents ( BLAs ) within a week to ensure seamless coordination between the Election department and political parties . He emphasised that BLAs would assist and guide eligible voters at polling booths and requested parties to submit BLA details in the prescribed format to the commission.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande stressed that the deployment of BLAs would enhance transparency and accuracy in the voter list during the revision program with Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He explained that BLAs could submit up to 10 forms to BLOs on a single eligibility date, covering voter name inclusion, deletion, and other updates.