Record heat wave forecast for state

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: This upcoming summer season, temperatures in Uttarakhand are expected to shatter previous records, with an increase in the number of heatwave days predicted. Data from the Meteorological Department suggests that the intense heat will likely exacerbate the state ‘s existing water supply challenges even as the state braces to deal with increasing shortfall in drinking water availability.

Temperatures across North India, from the plains to the mountains, are rising rapidly. Last year, Dehradun recorded its highest temperature in 100 years at 48* Celsius last summer. Vikram Singh, Director of the Uttarakhand Meteorological Department, has warned of prolonged heatwave conditions this year, with temperatures expected to stay above 40* C for extended periods. Global warming and local factors have contributed to this increase, intensifying water supply issues. Singh stressed the need for government strategies to address these challenges.

Drinking water demand already far exceeds supply in Uttarakhand during normal conditions, and the situation worsens in summer. Across urban areas, the daily demand is 971.91 MLD (million litres per day), while production is just 678.96 MLD. In Dehradun, daily demand stands at 288 MLD, but only 257 MLD is produced, with surface water sources like the Bindal River and Mausi Falls nearly drying up in summer. Officials of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, concede that power cuts impacting tubewells and topographical challenges in water pressure further aggravate the crisis.

To tackle water shortages, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan has deployed 74 water tankers in Dehradun and 274 across the state . Additional tankers will be hired if required, and equipment like pumps has been arranged to maintain pressure. However, the gap between supply and demand persists, especially in districts within the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

As the heatwave looms large, experts urge a proactive approach to ensure adequate water supply and sustainable management of resources. With extreme weather conditions becoming more frequent, addressing water scarcity remains critical for Uttarakhand’s urban and rural populations.