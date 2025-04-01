EC for easy access to polling booths for voters

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: Election Commissioner of India and former Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, during his visit to Dehradun, emphasised on the importance of ensuring voters ’ convenience and easier accessibility to polling stations. Earlier, on his arrival in Doon, Chief Election Officer BVRC Purushottam welcomed Sandhu, who reviewed various election-related activities in the state.

In a detailed review meeting held here, Sandhu was briefed on the percentage of service voters in Uttarakhand compared to other states and the outcomes of meetings held with political parties at DEO, ERO, and CEO levels. Purushottam informed that 386 representatives of political parties participated at the ERO level, 69 at the DEO level, and six at the CEO level. A state-level meeting with recognised political parties is also scheduled.

Sandhu took note of the suggestions received during these meetings and directed that they be addressed on priority, adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines and provisions. He also instructed that all officers involved in election work, including DEOs, EROs, ROs, AROs, and BLOs, should have comprehensive knowledge of election-related rules, acts, and laws. The Election Commissioner reiterated the need for all necessary efforts to ensure voter convenience and accessibility. He stressed the importance of facilitating smooth and efficient election processes.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Mukta Mishra, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastudas, and Section Officer Basant Rawat were present during the meeting.