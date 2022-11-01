Two more accused in Doiwala robbery case nabbed by Dehradun Police

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Oct: Two more accused have been arrested in the recent robbery case of Doiwala. It may be recalled that recently a robbery was committed by the criminals at the at the house of cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal’s cousin in Doiwala. The amount of cash and jewellery and other valuables looted by the robbers was stated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Cash worth Rs 3.24 lakh and jewellery worth lakhs was recovered from the possession of the two accused who were nabbed today. According to the official police version, both the accused were arrested by the police from near Asharodi. Apart from this, a bike and a country-made pistol were also recovered along with some looted money from their possession.

This was informed in a press briefing held by SSP Dehradun, DS Kunwar today. The SSP informed that accused Naved had been shot in the leg during a police encounter in Muzaffarnagar in the year 2018. He also has at least 8 cases related to dacoity, robbery and other serious crimes registered against him in UP. Kunwar claimed that the remaining accused would also be arrested soon. They were presently absconding.

It may be recalled that so far, Doiwala police has arrested 5 accused in the Doiwala robbery case from whose possession gold and diamond jewellery along with cash worth Rs 8.70 lakhs has been recovered. It may be recalled that this robbery incident was done in broad daylight in Doiwala and had caused lot of embarrassment for the Dehradun Police.