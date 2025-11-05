U’chal University holds Conference on “Green Technology for Sustainability”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The Uttaranchal Institute of Management (UIM), Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, is hosting a two-day International Conference on “Green Technology for Sustainability: Financial Inclusivity, Innovation, and Challenges in Society 6.0” on 4-5 November. The event has attracted National and International academicians, researchers, industry experts, and students, fostering comprehensive discussions and engagement.

The inaugural ceremony began with the felicitation of the Chief Guest, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and the Keynote Speaker, Krishna Dushyant Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Platinum Industries Ltd., by Jitendra Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University.

Prof (Dr) Pradeep Suri, Director, UIM, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and acknowledged their significant contributions to academia and industry. In his address, Prof. Suri highlighted the institution’s strong commitment to integrating sustainability, innovation, and financial inclusion into the management curriculum. He highlighted the challenges faced by start-ups in sustaining themselves in a competitive market and stressed the importance of financial sustainability amid growing economic disparities.

He also mentioned that the conference comprised eight tracks and nine sessions, with around 500 research papers submitted for review. Concluding his address, he encouraged students to think innovatively and develop entrepreneurial skills. Following his address, a book titled “Green Technology and Sustainable Transformation: A Managerial Perspective”, edited by Prof (Dr) Pradeep Suri and Dr Tilottama Singh, was also released.

Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Prof. (Dr.) Dharam Buddhi welcomed the gathering and commended the efforts of the organising committee and encouraged participants to pursue research that bridges academic expertise with sustainable development goals. He further emphasized that research should go beyond publication and be practically implemented to create real-world value.

In his address, Keynote Speaker Krishna Dushyant Rana, spoke about sustainability, interdisciplinary learning, and the university’s initiatives towards adopting clean and green technologies. Rana inspired students to embrace innovation and adopt the bold mantra “Risk hai toh Ishq hai,” underscoring that true success demands passion, perseverance, and dedication. Drawing from his personal journey — including his experiences overcoming a major crisis and navigating a challenging first job — he highlighted the importance of creating opportunities and committing to sustainable growth.

Later, Chief Guest CA Nanda emphasized the principle of reciprocity — that one ultimately gets what one gives to society. He cautioned students to stay away from negative influences and peers who discourage them from pursuing their academic or career goals, calling such people their “biggest enemies”.

He concluded his address with an uplifting call to action, encouraging students to take the first step and trust the process: “The result is in God’s hands — just start.” He also urged them to have complete faith in their mentors, such as Jitendra Joshi, who guide them with the same care and attention as their own children.

The conference concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Dr Tilottama Singh, HoD, UIM, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from across India.